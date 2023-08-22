Man arrested in connection to Tolson Road shooting

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a Monday morning shooting.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Deputies responded to the 500 block of Tolson Rd. in reference to a possible shooting.

Following an investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Savion Comeaux.

Comeaux was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and resisting a police officer by force or violence.

Comeaux was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The case remains under investigation.