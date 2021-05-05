Man arrested in alleged carjacking that led to multiple crashes on Ambassador Caffery

Lafayette Police say a man has been arrested after a carjacking Tuesday that led to a several crashes and a pursuit down Ambassador Caffery.

27-year-old Daryion Bonnet was booked on numerous charges including Armed robbery and five counts of hit-and-run.

At around 6:00pm May 4, 2021, police say the victim in the incident picked up the suspect, identified as Bonnet, at a gas station in Maurice.

Police say Bonnet had asked the victim for a ride to the Acadiana Mall.

When they arrived to the mall, Bonnet allegedly carjacked the victim with a knife and fled in the victim's vehicle which had a trailer attached to it.

Police were alerted to the carjacking and began looking for the vehicle.

Bonnet made his way down Ambassador Caffery, allegedly hitting several vehicles with the trailer attached in attempt to get away from police, LPD says.

Five minor accidents were reported.

Officers finally located the vehicle near a local business in the 3700 block of Ambassador Caffery. Bonnet, they say, fled on foot but was caught shortly after.

Bonnet's charges are as follows:

Armed Robbery

Unauthorized Use of a movable (2 counts)

Hit & Run (5 counts)

Aggravated Flight

Resisting an Officer

Reckless Operation

