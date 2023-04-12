Sunset man arrested for stabbing victim after verbal argument turns physical

LAFAYETTE, La. — On April 11, 2023, at 9:20 am, Lafayette Police responded to a stabbing incident in the 100 block of Doiron Drive, according to Sgt. Robin Green.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) revealed that the suspect was involved in a verbal argument that later turned physical.

Shelby Johnson, 32, of Sunset, produced a knife once the physical altercation ensued, Sgt. Green says. The victim was stabbed and Johnson fled the residence on foot.

According to arrest reports from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, about four hours later, at 1:25 pm, Johnson was located and arrested by LPD.

Johnson was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder, authorities say.