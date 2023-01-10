Man arrested for punching woman, officer at local business

A man is in custody after punching a woman Tuesday morning at a local business.

According to Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to a disturbance at 5:39 a.m. at the Planet Fitness in the 3500 block of Ambassador Caffery.

Officers learned from reports that a man, identified as 47-year-old Idi Wajima Kitt of Shorter, AL, had entered the Planet Fitness and demanded the cell phone of a woman. The woman refused to give up her cell phone and attempted to leave. Kitt then punched the woman with a closed fist said Sgt. Green. Kitt attempted to run and hit three vehicles in the parking lot.

Officers attempted to arrest Kitt who resisted by biting and punching a police officer.

Kitt was taken into custody and was last said to be at a hospital being treated for injuries from the vehicle accidents.

Sgt. Green said once Kitt is released from the hospital, he will be booked on charges of simple battery, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and a citation for reckless operation of a vehicle.

