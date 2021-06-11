Man arrested after report of "peeping Tom" in Lafayette neighborhood

A man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly peeping into windows in Lafayette.

60-year-old Robert Guidry was arrested on June 10 after police received a report of a peeping tom in the Saint Streets area of Lafayette.

According to a report, Guidry was arrested after looking into victims windows on multiple occasions. Active warrants for Guidry were also found.

He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on two counts of a Peeping Tom charge.

His bond is set at $20,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel