Man arrested after making threats at restaurant

If you saw some police activity near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Ambassador Caffery on Saturday, it was probably because of a man who allegedly threatened to blow up a fast-food restaurant. The man first went into a fast-food place and threatened to blow the place up, police said. Police came and arrested him, but then they learned that before he was arrested there, he had left a backpack behind at a nearby retail clothing store. Police contained the area, and brought in a bomb dog to check the area. They found the backpack wasn't dangerous, or as a spokesman said, "non-nefarious." They cleared the scene. Police said they'll release more information, including the man's name, after their investigation is complete and he's booked into jail.