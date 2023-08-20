Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Man arrested after making threats at restaurant

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted at 2:19 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 15:19:31-04
If you saw some police activity near the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Ambassador Caffery on Saturday, it was probably because of a man who allegedly threatened to blow up a fast-food restaurant. 

The man first went into a fast-food place and threatened to blow the place up, police said. Police came and arrested him, but then they learned that before he was arrested there, he had left a backpack behind at a nearby retail clothing store. 

Police contained the area, and brought in a bomb dog to check the area. They found the backpack wasn't dangerous, or as a spokesman said, "non-nefarious." They cleared the scene. 

Police said they'll release more information, including the man's name, after their investigation is complete and he's booked into jail.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.