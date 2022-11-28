Man arrested after attempted armed robbery at Moore Park

A local man was arrested early Monday, accused of trying to rob a woman at Moore Park.

Rasheed Cosby, 25, was booked with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

Police were called to Moore Park at about 7:48 a.m. Monday for a report of a man with a gun. A nearby school, Lafayette Christian Academy, was placed on lockdown because of the call.

They found that a woman had stopped for a minute at the park, and was approached by a man carrying a rifle. The man asked for money, but the woman told him she didn't have any and he ran away into the park. Witnesses on scene were able to direct officers on the suspects location, and they arrested Cosby.