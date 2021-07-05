Man facing multiple domestic charges arrested again for shooting

A Lafayette man was arrested Sunday night on several charges, accused of shooting up a car and violating a protective order.

Court records show he's facing multiple charges for several domestic violence incidents involving women and cars.

Torian Leblanc, 24, was booked with aggravated assault, two counts aggravated criminal damage to property and violation of a protective order.

Police were called to a business in the 3100 block of Johnston Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, to a report of a man shooting a gun in the parking lot.

Leblanc remained in LPCC this morning with bond set at $17,500 on the assault and damage to property charges; no bond has been set for the protective order violation.

Court records show that Leblanc was formally charged in a similar incident six months ago.

In January, he was formally charged in a bill of information with aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse of a pregnant woman, and criminal damage to property. The pregnant person was also the victim in the domestic abuse aggravated assault, but it was a different woman who was the victim in the firearm charge, records show. The property that he's accused of damaging was a vehicle owned by the pregnant woman, records show. These incidents happened in August 2020, records show.

Around the same time that the incidents are alleged to have happened, the District Attorney obtained a protective order for the pregnant woman involved, which orders Leblanc to stay away from her.

There next hearing in the case is set for August.

In March, he was formally charged with another incident in which he's accused of damaging that woman's vehicle, and with trespassing on another person's property and disturbing the peace by trying to aggravate that person. That incident happened in November 2019. There's a hearing in that case set for later this month.

In 2015, Leblanc was arrested at Cajun Field after getting into a fight and then resisting arrest. There's been no movement in that case since 2017, records show.