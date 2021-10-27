Watch
Two indicted on sexual abuse on juveniles

Harrison Sweazea/AP
Posted at 4:26 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:47:49-04

LAFAYETTE, La. – Two men were indicted on two separate cases involving the sexual abuse of juveniles.

Israel Ason, 46, of Lafayette, is accused of two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Both victims were under 13 years old.

Charles Champagne IV, 21, of Duson, is accused of sexual battery, third-degree rape, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The victim was under 15 years old.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

