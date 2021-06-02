Man accused of defacing Lafayette sign arrested

Lafayette Police have identified and arrested a man they say is responsible for vandalizing the Lafayette sign that was recently painted for Pride month.

Zachary Lee Kynard was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of simple criminal damage to property. Bond is set at $5,000.

The department shared images of the person wanted, hoping the community could identify him.

The Lafayette chapter of PFLAG was out at the iconic Lafayette sign in downtown on Sunday, painting it for Pride Month. Overnight Sunday, Kynard allegedly defaced the sign with paint. PFLAG was out on Monday cleaning and repainting the sign.

