Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will soon be deployed in Lafayette

A Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will soon be deployed in several areas around Lafayette to sell food at affordable prices in at-risk communities.

Second Harvest Food Bank says that The Humana Foundation has committed more than $750,000 for the Makin' Groceries Mobile Market, which will deploy to four locations around the Greater Lafayette Area every week.

Second Harvest says that the market will sell nutritious food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, at very affordable prices in at-risk communities.

"We call these neighborhoods 'food deserts,'" said Mobile Market Manager Kristen Wesley. "Residents and working families often only have corner gas station markets and fast-food sites to choose from. So, we're bringing the grocery store to them every week."

They say that food deserts are not unique to South Louisiana, and this local initiative is designed to replicate the positive nationwide results that Feeding America, whose network of food banks includes Second Harvest, has had with mobile grocery stores.

Wesley said, "It helps our communities in so many ways. As much as possible, we source the produce and other offerings directly from local farmers and food producers. So, as we are helping to expand grocery options for so many, the program will also offer vital support to local farms as well."

The Mobile Market team can accept EBT/SNAP benefits (food stamps,) as well as credit/debit cards.

Team members will also help residents stretch their dollars even further by connecting them with other Second Harvest resources in the area.

The Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will rotate between locations four days every week:

Mondays



9am- Fightingville Fresh | 315 West Simcoe St., Lafayette, LA

1 pm- Martin Luther King, Jr. Center | 309 Cora St., Lafayette, LA

Tuesdays



9am- Macon Street Development | 300 Macon Rd., Lafayette, LA

1 pm- Irene Street Development | 1101 Irene St., Lafayette, LA

Wednesdays



9am- Martin Luther King, Jr. Center | 309 Cora St., Lafayette, LA

Thursdays



9am- C.O. Circle Development | 115 Kattie Dr., Lafayette, LA

1 pm- True Vine Ministries | 1555 West Willow St., Scott, LA

To learn more, please visit https://no-hunger.org/mobilemarket/

