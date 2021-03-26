Maker Faire Lafayette schedule announced, online registration open for attendees

Maker Faire Lafayette has opened online registration and announced the schedule of events for the week of April 5-10, 2021. This year's event is presented by Lafayette Public Library, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, and AOC Community Media.

There are four ways to participate:

1. Pick up a Take-and-Make kit to make at home. The kits will be available at Lafayette Public Library Locations, the Hilliard Art Museum, Vermilionville, and more.

2. Watch online with AOC Community Media. Video demos and tutorials by Makers will debut on AOC's YouTube channel and Maker Faire Lafayette's Facebook page.

3. Attend an Open House with Makers throughout the community. Attendees will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and attendance will be limited for safety.

4. Go to ArtWalk on Saturday, April 10 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Maker booths will be set up along Jefferson Street during ArtWalk. Downtown Lafayette Makers will open their shops and there will be a live art project outside of Acadiana Center for the Arts by local artist Hannah Gumbo.

A full list of Makers, a schedule of events and locations are available at https://lafayette.makerfaire.com/attend/schedule-of-events/.

Attendees can register for Maker Faire Lafayette's free events by visiting https://lafayettela.libcal.com/event/7625809.

"After cancelling our Maker Faire in 2020 due to the pandemic, we regrouped and developed a plan for a whole new Maker Faire experience," said Amy Wander, Head of Outreach Services at Lafayette Public Library. "By partnering with Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and AOC Community Media, this year's Faire will highlight the abundance of Makers in Lafayette's downtown and offer safety-conscious ways to celebrate Making, innovation and creativity throughout our community."

"We are excited to welcome Maker Faire Lafayette back to downtown Lafayette and to incorporate local Makers into our Saturday ArtWalk," said Jamie Hebert, Director of Programming & Engagement at Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. "Downtown Lafayette features so many talented Makers and as the cultural hub of our city, it's the perfect place to celebrate the creativity, innovation and spirit of invention that makes our area unique."

"As a longtime participant and now partner in Maker Faire Lafayette, we are excited to work with local Makers to produce video content that will bring Maker Faire directly to attendees right where they are at home, on just about any device," said Ed Bowie, Executive Director of AOC Community Media. "Our mission is to provide a platform for creative expression and we are happy to work with Makers to do just that."

Since 2017, Lafayette Public Library has worked with community partners to host Maker Faire Lafayette, a free event that is part science fair, part festival. Maker Faire is a family-friendly, interactive event bringing together science-enthusiasts, artists, inventors, crafters, tinkerers, artisans and makers of all kinds to share what they make and how they make it.

Based on Make: magazine's Maker Faire model, Maker Faire Lafayette celebrates everything from science, robotics, 3-D printing and other technologies to art, quilting, metalsmithing, ceramics, baking and other hobbies and crafts.

Maker Faire Lafayette and any associated events will comply with all existing health and safety rules and regulations.

