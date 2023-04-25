Major vehicle crash on Moss Street; one confirmed fatality

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Police are on the scene of a major vehicle crash, according to Sgt. Robin Green. The crash occurred around 11 am in the 3200 block of Moss Street.

There is one fatality at this time, authorities confirm.

The roadway is currently blocked between I-10 and Morelan Drive. The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division is responding to the scene, officials say.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area while traffic investigators conduct their investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. We will keep you updated as information is made available.