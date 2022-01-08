'Major vehicle crash,' pedestrian struck twice on Carmel Drive

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department is currently on scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to LPD spokesperson.
The crash occurred at around 6:11 PM Friday in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive.
A female pedestrian was walking on the side of the road, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, police say.
The impact caused the victim to land in the southbound lane, resulting in her being struck a second time by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
KATC will update as more information becomes available.
