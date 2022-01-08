'Major vehicle crash,' pedestrian struck twice on Carmel Drive

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department is currently on scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to LPD spokesperson.

The crash occurred at around 6:11 PM Friday in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive.

A female pedestrian was walking on the side of the road, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, police say.

The impact caused the victim to land in the southbound lane, resulting in her being struck a second time by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel