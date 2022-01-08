Watch
'Major vehicle crash,' pedestrian struck twice on Carmel Drive

KATC
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jan 07, 2022
LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department is currently on scene of a major vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to LPD spokesperson.

The crash occurred at around 6:11 PM Friday in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive.

A female pedestrian was walking on the side of the road, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, police say.

The impact caused the victim to land in the southbound lane, resulting in her being struck a second time by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
