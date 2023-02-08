UPDATE: Southbound lanes re-opened following vehicle crash on Evangeline Thruway

UPDATE: According to Lafayette Police, southbound lanes have been re-opened and cleared following a vehicle crash on Evangeline Thruway.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green confirms a vehicle accident with possible injuries that took place this afternoon has caused a closure.

According to Sgt. Green the crash took place in the southbound lanes of NW Evangeline Thruway at W Willow Street in Lafayette.

All southbound lanes at the intersection NW Evangeline Thruway at W Willow Street are closed due to the crash, police say.

This is a developing story and as information becomes available it will be posted here.