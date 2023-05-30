Maison Freetown honors 102-year-old Black battalion veteran

LAFAYETTE, La. —Now, throughout the month of June, Maison Freetown is honoring a battalion of Black women, including a 102-year-old veteran, who delivered overdue mail to soldiers during World War II.

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was formed in 1944 to address a significant backlog of mail and packages at various locations in England and France. Among the group was Lafayette native Fannie Griffin McLendon.

McLendon served in the battalion and is still alive at the age of 102. The battalion's mission was to ensure that long-awaited mail reached soldiers serving on the front lines.

Maison Freetown will have an exhibit honoring the "Six Triple Eight" and McLendon for the month of June.