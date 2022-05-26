Mail fraud investigation leads to arrest in Lafayette

A man has been arrested, accused of fraud and forgery in Lafayette following a three-month investigation into fraudulent checks and mail fraud.

Lafayette Police say on May 26, 2022, at 2:30 a.m. the Criminal Investigation Division conducted an operation on Coolidge Street near Travis Street due to several thefts of mail from the United States Postal drop boxes and within the Lafayette area.

Officers conducted an investigatory stop on a suspect vehicle and upon exiting the vehicle, the man, identified as Beau Alexander Lafleur, allegedly had several pieces of mail on him that he allegedly stole from the blue United States Postal dropbox.

Police say a total loss value is around, $600,000.

Lafleur was placed under arrest for (19 counts) of Monetary Instrument Abuse, (1 count) Bank fraud, (15 counts) of theft, (14 counts) Forgery, (2 counts) Identity Theft, and (1 count) Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

The suspect was found in possession of a United States Postal Key.

The investigation is still ongoing and more victims are expected to come forward and additional arrests are possible.

If anyone thinks that they may have been a victim of fraud they are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department.

"We want the community to know that the thefts are occurring only from the blue United States Postal drop boxes, not individuals mailboxes," LPD states.

