LUS warns of scammers

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is warning customers about scam phone calls being made threatening to disconnect electric or water service unless a delinquent bill is paid.

The imposters request immediate payment to them over the phone or to call an 800 number for payment.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, which works to prevent scams and unfair business practices, “Scammers can use computers to make it look like they’re calling from one place – when, in fact, they’re someplace else. If you get a call from someone telling you to make a payment via PayPal, or to buy a GreenDot card or a gift card, it’s probably a scam.”

Things LUS Customers need to know regarding scam identification: