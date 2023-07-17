LUS to offer details on Doc Bonin station revamp

Lafayette Utilities System has planned two sessions for residents who would like more information about the plan to revamp the Doc Bonin station.

One session is set for Monday, July 24, between 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette Main Library.

Another session is set for Wednesday, July 26, between 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at South Regional Library.

Both sessions will offer information about LUS’s Bonin Redevelopment Project.

Officials say LUS will present information about the comprehensive plan to demolish, remove, and redevelop the Louis “Doc” Bonin Electric Generating station with a modern, energy-efficient plant and state-of-the-art operations center.

A couple of years ago, LUS officials held informational meetings about some proposed changes; one change proposed was the conversion of the Doc Bonin plant - which was decommissed as a power generating plant in 2017 - to a simple cycle gas turbine facility. To read about that, click here.

The events are FREE of charge; however, registration is recommended.

For event registration, please visit:

July 24, 2023, at Main Library

301 W Congress St

https://LUS-meeting-July24.eventbrite.com

July 26, 2023, at South Regional Library

6101 Johnston St

https://LUS-meeting-July26.eventbrite.com

LUS is owned by the citizens of the City of Lafayette.

