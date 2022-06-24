LUS Reminds Residents about Water Conservation Ordinance

Lafayette Utility System is reminding residents in Lafayette parish about the water conservation ordinance.

The water conservation ordinance rules start every year on May 1 and ends on September 30. The ordinance is in place to keep residents' water pressure from dropping in the hottest months of the year.

“So, we ask that residents with automatic lawn watering systems restrict their lawn watering to a scheduled time. And that would be from midnight to 2:00 pm,” said Garrsion Harrison.

The ordinance applies to built-in sprinkler systems. Residents with a home address ending in an even number can water their lawn only on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Homeowners with an address ending in an odd number can do it on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

No watering is allowed on Monday.

“By conserving water pressure there are instances that happen to come up, fires or something where your neighbors might need that pressure. So, we want to make sure we preserve nice pressure throughout the system to handle those emergencies that may occur,” Harrison said.

Co-Owner of Olivers Sprinklers agrees with only watering lawns at night or morning times. He says watering at the hottest points of the day is ineffective.

“Allow it to absorb more of it if we are doing it in the middle of the day 2-5 pm when they don’t want us to water, we are going to get a lot more evaporation and a lot more loss of water,” said Steve Scasella.