LUS receives national commendation for electrical restoration efforts in Terrebonne Parish

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has received a national commendation from the American Public Power Association for its support in coordinating mutual aid assistance for electric power restoration efforts in Terrebonne Parish.

On August 31, 2021, LUS dispatched multiple crews to assist Terrebonne Parish which suffered severe outages as a result of Hurricane Ida.

“LUS is proud to help a fellow electric municipality, especially one so close to home,” said Greg Labbe’, LUS Electric Operations Manager. “In 2020, we assisted Terrebonne with Hurricane Zeta restoration and Gustav and Katrina before that. This is what the APPA Mutual Aid Network is - neighbors helping neighbors.”

LUS participates in the American Public Power Association’s Mutual Aid Network, which coordinates with utilities and authorities during widespread power outages.

“Mutual aid is invaluable in our industry,” said Lowell Duhon, LUS Interim Director. “To have qualified, experienced teams go and help others in their time of need is what mutual aid is all about.”

For more information on LUS and its commitment to mutual aid, visit www.lus.org [lus.org] or PublicPower.org/MutualAid.

