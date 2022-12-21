LUS offers freezing-weather tips

With temperatures predicted to drop below freezing in Lafayette, there is a greater potential for water leaks and damage. Now is a good time to prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes and water damage, LUS officials say.

Kent LaBry, LUS Conservation Specialist, has these tips for protecting your home during extremely cold weather:

Wrap exposed pipes outside and underneath home (if above ground) with insulation.

Cover outdoor faucets.

Protect any water pipes that run throughout the attic.

Disconnect and drain any outside water hoses.

Maintain a home temperature no lower than 55 degrees.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors under sinks, especially if along an outside wall, to allow heat to circulate around uninsulated pipes.

If away from home, it is suggested to turn off water at the hand cut-off valve and drain pipes.

If you do experience a frozen pipe:

Do not attempt to thaw pipes with a torch or flame.

Thaw pipes with heat from a hair dryer or hot water.

Inspect pipes after thawing for any leaks.

Monitor your home’s water usage after the freeze for the next 5 days with your LUS online account for signs of a possible leak at www.lus.org/MyAccount [lus.org].

If a pipe does burst, shut off the hand cut-off valve or call LUS at (337) 291-5740 if you need assistance locating the hand cut-off valve.

With temperatures below freezing, if you do experience a burst pipe or have water issues, please call LUS at (337) 291-5740. If you experience a power outage, please call LUS at (337) 291-5700.