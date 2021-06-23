LUS launches power outage and events map

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has launched a power outage and events map in preparation for hurricane season and year-round operations.

The LUS Outage & Events Map, created in partnership with DataCapable, will allow customers to stay up to date during emergency and non-emergency situations. Customers will be able to subscribe by email and SMS/text-based status alerts to events in their area.

To view the map, go to lus.org/map.

Customers will still need to call LUS to report issues, as this is a first phase implementation. LUS is working towards a fully automated process.

To report an issue:

For power outages: 337-291-9200

For down power lines, water, or wastewater issues: 337-291-5700

