LUS Fiber warns of scammers after rise in complaints

LUS Fiber is asking customers to be vigilant after seeing a rise in complaints regarding scammers.

The company says the scammers have called customers demanding personal information and payments over the phone, via email, and through text and social media messages.

LUS Fiber says they will never call or otherwise contact customers to ask for their Social Security numbers or any personal information or request an immediate payment, nor will LUS Fiber attempt to collect payments using a pre-paid debit card or wire transfer.

Automated calls are only made as part of LUS Fiber’s billing system to remind customers of past due payments. They say these calls will direct customers to contact LUS Fiber directly to make payment arrangements.

Customers have the following options:

Call 99-FIBER to access the automated system

Visit LUSFiber.com to set up Bill Pay

Make payments in person at one of two Customer Service Centers, located at 2701 Moss St. and 1875 W. Pinhook Rd. Suite B, Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm

Customers receiving a paper bill may also mail in their payments using the return envelope included with their monthly billing statements.

If a customer is ever in doubt about the legitimacy of an attempted contact regarding their account, LUS Fiber says representatives are always available for assistance at 99-FIBER (993-4237).

