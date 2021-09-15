LUS crews working to get the lights on in Houma

Lafayette Utilities System workers have been working in Houma to restore power to survivors of Hurricane Ida.

They, along with aids from across the country, have come to help as part of the "mutual aid" system set up by utilities in the U.S.

"Wet couple of days in Houma, La, but LUS and hundreds of mutual aid linemen have been able to restore 90% of the power two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall," a social media post says.

Crews from North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska and Oklahoma have been on hand to help.

