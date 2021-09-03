LUS crews commute daily to Houma to bring area back on line

Crews with Lafayette Utilities System are continuing their work to provide aid to the Houma area following Ida.

On Friday, LUS shared that their mutual aid crews were out early to restore power to residents.

"LUS crews getting an early start on their 16-hour workday to get power back on in Houma," the post reads.

LUS says that crews must commute to Houma every day from Lafayette in order to continue their work to get the power back on.

The commute is necessary due to the lack of electricity, lodging and other services that are not available in Southeast Louisiana.

Linemen and tree trimming crews from across the country have also joined in the efforts to bring impacted areas out of the dark.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel