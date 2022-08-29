Watch Now
LUS closes Moss Street center to walk-ins Tuesday and Wednesday

Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 29, 2022
Lafayette Utilities System’s (LUS) Customer Service location at 2701 Moss Street will only have the drive-thru open to customers on Tuesday, August 30, and Wednesday, August 31, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Payments can also be made by mail, online at www.lus.org [lus.org], and by telephone at (337) 291-8280.

The Customer Service Center at 1875 W. Pinhook Road is open to walk-in customers. Both customer service locations have a drop-box available for check or money order payments (LUS strongly suggests that you do not drop off cash).

LUS Customer Service Call Center will be available to answer any customer questions.

