LUS asks customers to conserve

Lafayette Utilities System is asking folks to conserve water as much as they can, to ensure everyone still has water and there's enough to fight fires.

"On Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to heat-related emergencies that have been affecting the state. In addition to the extreme heat, minimal rainfall has led to drought conditions throughout most of the state, stressing the abilities of water districts and increasing the threat of wildfires," a release states. "While Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has a Water Conservation Ordinance currently in place, LUS is urging customers to suspend all high-water consumption activities, due to Governor Edwards’ state of emergency until further notice. This will also ensure the safety and reliability of LUS’s water system for domestic use and fire protection.

"Thank you for helping to keep the local water systems stable for our communities," the release states.

We asked what "high-water consumption activities" would be and LUS told us that would be "Anything non-domestic, such as car washing, lawn and garden watering, and filling up pools."