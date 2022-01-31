Watch
Luke Bryan to visit the Cajundome

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Luke Bryan
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 31, 2022
Luke Bryan's "Raised up Right" tour is scheduled to visit the Cajundome on August 26.

The tour stop will include special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. at the Cajundome Box Office and Cajundome.com.

Bryan's last tour, the Proud to be Right Here Tour, had scheduled a stop at the 'dome in October 2020 after being rescheduled once, but the tour was canceled because of COVID. All those tickets were automatically refunded by Ticketmaster, officials said at the time.

