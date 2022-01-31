Luke Bryan to visit the Cajundome

Luke Bryan's "Raised up Right" tour is scheduled to visit the Cajundome on August 26.

The tour stop will include special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. at the Cajundome Box Office and Cajundome.com.

Bryan's last tour, the Proud to be Right Here Tour, had scheduled a stop at the 'dome in October 2020 after being rescheduled once, but the tour was canceled because of COVID. All those tickets were automatically refunded by Ticketmaster, officials said at the time.

For information about tickets, VIP offerings and suites, click here.