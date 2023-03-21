LSP: Two-vehicle crash claims life of Carencro woman

LAFAYETTE PARISH — According to State Police, Monday morning, shortly before 8:30 am, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on the I-49 Northwest Frontage Road near Gatehouse Drive and claimed the life of Maria B. Felton, 59, of Carencro.

Troopers say a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup, driven by Branden Lundy of Morgan City, was traveling south on NW Frontage Road. At the same time, a 2015 Infiniti QX60, driven by Felton, was traveling north on NW Frontage Road. For reasons still under investigation, Lundy’s pickup crossed the center line and struck Felton's Infiniti head-on in the northbound lane.

Felton was restrained at the time of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries. Lundy and his passenger were also both restrained and suffered moderate injuries.

Impairment, on the part of both drivers, is unknown at this time, LSP say. Blood samples have been submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths since the beginning of 2023.