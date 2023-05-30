LPSS to offer free breakfast and lunch this summer

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) are "Powering Up" to provide free breakfast and lunch this summer.

Power Up for Summer Meals! is open to all children under the age of 18. Enrollment is not required for the meals.

The program will run Monday through Friday from June 2 through June 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted, according to the school system.

The following locations in Lafayette Parish will be serving free meals:



J. W. Faulk Elementary

Woodvale Elementary

L.J. Alleman Middle

E. Martin Middle

Lafayette Middle

Acadian Middle

Ridge Elementary (June 2 to June 23)

Carencro Heights Elementary (May 30 to June 9)

Carencro Middle (June 2 to July 21)

J. W. James Elementary (June 5 to July 13)

Southside High

Northside High

Acadiana High

Lerosen

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 am at the elementary and middle schools. Lunch will be served from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

High schools will serve breakfast from 7:30 to 8 am and lunch from 11 am to 12 pm.

For more information, visit LPSS's website.