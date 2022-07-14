LPSS tightens bag restrictions in schools

Wednesday in a 6-2 vote, the school board approved more restrictions when it comes to bags on campus...and not just for students.

Elementary: Mesh or clear backpacks are encouraged for the 2022-23 school year. Mesh or clear backpacks will be required in the 2023-24 school year.

Middle and High: Students may only bring clear or mesh backpacks.

All grades: Purses/Handbags/Lunch Bags must be clear and no larger than 12”x 12”x6”. One small cosmetic size bag up to 5.5” by 7.5” is allowed for privacy.

Lunch bags that are not clear must be approximately 9”x6”x5”.

Some teachers are worried-- about enforcement.

"If we're constantly having to police thier bodies and what they wear and what they have on them, that can interfere with building a relationship with a student. And it puts the teacher in an awkward situation too. I would never want to. I would never want to bottle willful disobedience to my children,” one teacher said,”

While parents say the board is imposing too many restrictions and need to focus on other things like bullying.

"If you look at the history with all of these mass shootings. There’s some kind of bullying element. Theirs a social emotion imbalance there that isn’t addressed. So I would really like for you to view that stuff before trying to bring things upon parents that are almost at a breaking point."

Others say security needs to go even further...

"I'm sure a police officer would agree that placing a metal detector. Would be better than requiring low-income families to locate clear lunch boxes."

But those in favor of the new restrictions argue-- it's a sign of the times.

"Times are changing ladies and gentlemen, or decisions are not easy we don’t take these lightly. And the kids will tell you. I don’t want to have enemies to get a phone call or text from the Superintendent that we have an active shooter and he brought it in, in a booksack.”

Any student who needs to bring a bag with equipment and or clothing for after school activities may do so, but must bring it to the designated (band room, locker room, etc.) immediately upon arrival on campus.

