LPSS students to begin first two days of school on split schedule

LPSS
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jul 23, 2021
The start of school is just around the corner.

Students in grades 1 through 12 in Lafayette Parish will go back to school on August 12.

But when they go back, students will begin on and A-Day/B-Day schedule.

LPSS says that the first two days of the school year will be scheduled with A-Day students (odd address) reporting to school on Thursday, August 12 and B-day students (even address) reporting on Friday, August 13.

All students will begin full attendance on Monday, August 16.

K and Pre-K students will return to school on the same split schedule with odd addresses reporting on Monday, August 16 and even addresses reporting on Tuesday, August 17.

All K and Pre-K students will be in full attendance on Wednesday, August 18.

See the full school year calendar at the LPSS website.

