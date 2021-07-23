LPSS students to begin first two days of school on split schedule

The start of school is just around the corner.

Students in grades 1 through 12 in Lafayette Parish will go back to school on August 12.

But when they go back, students will begin on and A-Day/B-Day schedule.

LPSS says that the first two days of the school year will be scheduled with A-Day students (odd address) reporting to school on Thursday, August 12 and B-day students (even address) reporting on Friday, August 13.

All students will begin full attendance on Monday, August 16.

K and Pre-K students will return to school on the same split schedule with odd addresses reporting on Monday, August 16 and even addresses reporting on Tuesday, August 17.

All K and Pre-K students will be in full attendance on Wednesday, August 18.

See the full school year calendar at the LPSS website.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel