LPSS students snag top award at robotics competition

Lafayette Parish robotics students recently snagged a top award at a regional tournament in Kenner.

Robotics Team Phenomena 3616 competed from March 31 to April 2, against forty-one teams from Louisiana, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and Mexico at the Bayou Regional Tournament.

The team, composed of students from Comeaux High, Lafayette High, David Thibodaux, Paul Breaux, and the Homeschool Group, took home the Innovation in Control Award.

According to teacher mentor Lisa Ranney, the award celebrates innovation in robotic control systems or application of control components to create unique machine functions.

Ranney said this is the first time the team has received the award.

"It was definitely a great honor and experience," she said. "We were very proud of our team and LPSS students."

