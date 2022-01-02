LPSS says they're monitoring pandemic for upcoming spring semester

Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) releases a COVID announcement to families today to ensure the community they're closely monitoring the rising cases into yet another season of the pandemic.

School is not out or delayed but will begin as scheduled on Tuesday, January 4.

LPSS spokesperson begins, "As we prepare for the return of students on Tuesday, we want to assure you that we continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community. With the recent surge in cases, we are asking parents, students, and staff to be vigilant with safety mitigation measures."

The school board says that safety is a priority and something that they take very seriously while more people are becoming infected. They believe it is everyone's duty to reduce the spread by working together to provide high-quality education in a safe environment.

That safe environment, they say, "It remains important that you keep your child home if he/she is sick."

School will begin on time, but because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases they say staffing may be challenging as the community faces similar workforce concerns as other organizations.

LPSS Spokesperson states:

"Parents should have contingency plans in place in the event that a class or school closes temporarily, or bus routes are canceled because of staff being quarantined due to COVID-19.

Based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and newly issued recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), LPSS staff is carefully reviewing our protocols and mitigation measures to increase the likelihood of students remaining in school settings for in-person learning. We know that in-person instruction is best for students academically, socially, and emotionally.

Based on CDC guidance, the following Louisiana Department of Health quarantine guidance has been issued for students and staff:

If You Test Positive for COVID-19 (Isolate)

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status:

Stay home for 5 days.

If you have no symptoms, or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If the school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then the case should isolate for a full 10 days.

If You Were Exposed to Someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine)

Students who have completed the primary series of an mRNA vaccine:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

Staff who:

- have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months, OR

- have completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months, OR

- have been boosted

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible

Students who are unvaccinated:

Stay home for 5 days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. If school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then contact should

quarantine for a full 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

Staff who:

- are unvaccinated, OR

- have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted, OR

- completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted

Stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. If school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then contact should quarantine for a full 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

They say in addition to chances to quarantine and isolation protocols, the CDC and LDH emphasize layered prevention strategies to protect the school community.

For masks, LPSS states, "Although not required, the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged at this time. Masks are still required on buses."

They conclude that the school leadership will determine additional school mitigation measures, and as the COVID-19 conditions evolve, they will communicate regularly to our families about the steps being taken.

They say, "In closing, we would like to thank everyone for their support and commitment to the children of Lafayette. We continue to be grateful for your efforts on behalf of the more than 31,000 students we serve. We look forward to welcoming our students back!"

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel