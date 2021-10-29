LPSS says lock down lifted at Lafayette High, school was not target in online threat

The Lafayette Parish Schools System says that Lafayette High was on lock down Friday morning due to a threat.

Officials say the lock down that was in place due to a threat on campus, has been lifted at Lafayette High School.

LPSS says the school received a social media concern representing another school district. Lafayette Police clarify that the school in which the threat was intended was Livonia High School in Pointe Coupee Parish.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we put the school on lock down. After the threat was thoroughly investigated, we were cleared to resume to our normal instructional schedule. We want to assure you that all students are safe and secure on our campus during this time."

LPSS reports that the lock down lasted one hour.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel