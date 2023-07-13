Watch Now
LPSS releases staggered start dates for 1st day of school

Posted at 4:00 PM, Jul 13, 2023
Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) released the start dates for the 2023-2024 academic year with a staggered approach.

﻿The staggered start approach, while intricate, has displayed advantages for both teachers and students as they adapt to their new classrooms, according to LPSS.

Staggered dates:

𝐏𝐑𝐄-𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐍

  • August 15, 2023: Pre-Kindergarten Entry Assessment
  • August 16, 2023: Pre-Kindergarten girls only report to school
  • August 17, 2023: Pre-Kindergarten boys only report to school
  • August 18, 2023: All Pre-Kindergarten students report to school

﻿𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐍

  • August 10, 2023: Kindergarten boys only report to school
  • August 11, 2023: Kindergarten girls only report to school
  • August 14, 2023: All Kindergarten students report to school

𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐒 𝟏-𝟓

Students will be starting the first two days on an A-Day/B-Day schedule. *See note at the bottom of this post.﻿﻿

  • August 10, 2023: A-Day (odd addresses) students in grades 1-5 will report to school
  • August 11, 2023: B-Day (even address) students in grades 1-5 will report to school
  • August 14, 2023: All students in grades 1-5 will begin full attendance.

﻿𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐒 𝟔-𝟖

Students will report to school by grade level.﻿

  • August 10, 2023: 8th-grade students Only report to school
  • August 11, 2023: 7th-grade students Only report to school
  • August 14, 2023: 6th-grade students Only report to school
  • August 15, 2023: All middle school students report to school

﻿𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐒 𝟗-𝟏𝟐

Students will report to school by grade level.

  • August 10, 2023: 11th & 12th grade students only report to school
  • August 11, 2023: 10th-grade students only report to school
  • August 14, 2023: 9th-grade students only report to school
  • August 15, 2023: All high school students report to school

﻿𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀/𝐁 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞

Students who live in an apartment, duplex, or unit will use the actual number of the dwelling to determine the day for attendance. For example, Apartment #4 will attend with the even address students (B days), while Apartment #21 will attend with the odd address students (A days). Students whose home address uses only letters will use the following to determine days of school attendance: A-1, B=2, C=3, etc.

