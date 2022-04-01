LPSS: Recruitment and retention plans for teachers; pay raise for all employees

The Lafayette Parish School Board approved a 2% pay increase for all employees with an additional 4.7% increase in pay for crafts and trade professionals (e.g. custodians, cafeteria workers, electricians, plumbers), according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS).

The board also approved a proposal to attract and retain teachers at the following 12 schools:

● Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School

● J.W. Faulk Elementary School

● Alice Boucher Elementary School

● Lafayette Middle School

● Acadian Middle School

● Carencro High School

● Northside High School

● Lerosen Preparatory School

● Evangeline Elementary School

● S.J. Montgomery Elementary School

● Carencro Middle School

● Paul Breaux Middle School

Three proposals were approved during the meeting, with two stipends being paid in one lump sum. They are:

● A recruitment stipend of $5,000 to be paid in one lump sum to attract new teachers to the district to teach at one of the identified schools. This also applies to teachers transferring to one

of the 12 schools.

● A returning stipend of $5,000 to be paid in one lump sum to existing teachers who are returning to an identified school.

● A retention stipend of $4,000 for any returning, transfer, or new-hire teacher to remain at these schools paid out over two years, dependent on attendance

A qualifying teacher may be eligible for multiple stipends for a combined net effect of $9,000. Certain eligibility requirements must be met. These are one-time stipends that would begin in the 2022-2023 school year. The full details can be viewed here.

"Along with other school district's across the country, LPSS is focused on attracting and retaining talented teachers to serve our students," stated Superintendent Irma Trosclair. "We are so appreciative to the board for recognizing the need and approving these stipends to assist us in our efforts. When evaluating the data, the identified schools have the largest turnover rate when compared to other schools in the district and is something we must address. We know the foundation of education begins with our teachers. This incentive is needed for our students to achieve academic growth."

LPSS will host a job fair on April 9, 2022, at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy from 9a.m. to noon.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel