LPSS office now open to the public at Rue Iberville

Citizens can now find the main offices of the Lafayette Parish School System in a new location.

Most of the offices are now open to the public at 202 Rue Iberville. That's also where the school board will meet, starting sometime this fall.

Another office, housing the district's Sales Tax, federal and early childhood offices, is open at 207 Town Center Parkway.

Expected to open soon is the bus and maintenance facility, located at 3030 NE Evangeline Thruway.

Until these changes, the central office was located on Chaplin Drive. That property was sold to the airport almost a year ago. To read about that $4.2 million deal, click here.

Contact information, including district telephone and fax numbers remain the same. For more information, please visit www.lpssonline.com.