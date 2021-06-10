LPSS offering summer meal program

The Lafayette Parish School System will begin a Summer Saturday program to continue the distribution of free meals for children 18 and younger. Each participant will receive a box containing breakfast, lunches, and milk for seven days.

Starting this Saturday, and continuing each Saturday through July 31, meals will be distributed at the following locations from 10 a.m to 1 p.m:

Meal distribution sites:

● Acadiana High School, 315 Rue du Bélier, Lafayette

● Alice Boucher Elementary School, 400 Patterson Street, Lafayette

● Live Oak Elementary School, 3020 N. University Avenue, Lafayette

● Southside High School, 312 Almonaster Road, Youngsville