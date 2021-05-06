LPSS expands meal distribution for students ahead of summer break

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System is offering meals to local youths to provide supplemental nutrition until the end of the school year. This week Southside High School in Youngsville will be added to the list of meal pick-up sites.

According to a release from LPSS, meal distribution sites will operate each Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the following locations:



Acadiana High School, 315 Rue du Bélier, Lafayette

Alice Boucher Elementary School, 400 Patterson St., Lafayette

Live Oak Elementary School, 3020 N. University Ave., Lafayette

Southside High School, 312 Almonaster Rd., Youngsville

LPSS says all children age 18 and younger in the parish are eligible for this program, regardless of school enrollment. In-school students, virtual students, private school students, home-school students, and youth not enrolled in school all qualify for this program.

To register to pick up meals, parents should complete an online registration by visiting www.FocusFoods.org/RegisterLafayetteParish.

According to LPSS, even if you registered for the Easter/Spring Break feeding opportunity, parents will need to complete a new form as more information is required for this opportunity.

However, once registered for the current program, LPSS says their registration will be valid for the remainder of the school year and weekly registration is not required.

If you miss or skip a week of meal distribution, the registration remains valid the next time a family visits a distribution site.

Parents may register at any time throughout this program and on-site registrations will also be accepted.

LPSS says it has partnered with Focus Foods, a full-service vendor of meal and nutrition solutions that prepares, packages, and distributes unitized, frozen meals accompanied by shelf-stable meals, supplementary snacks, fruits, and beverages.

