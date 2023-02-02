Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

LPSS encourages early childhood programs

Posted at 6:43 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 19:43:49-05

The Lafayette Parish School System is encouraging parents to get a head start on their child's education through early childhood programs.

The programs are available to district students no older than five.

The first round of applications closes on April 30.

If you're having trouble finding the right program, assistance is available through the LPSS early childhood department.

Research shows children who experience a high-quality early education are more likely to graduate and less likely to require special education classes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.