LPSS educator arrested on cruelty to juveniles charge

A Lafayette Parish educator was arrested Thursday, LPSO confirms.

An LPSO spokesperson says 37-year-old Marsiah Conner's arrest stems from an incident involving a student at Broadmoor Elementary, where Conner is an educator.

Conner is listed as an assistant in the school's special education department on an LPSS website.

Conner was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of cruelty to juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing. LPSO released no further information on the incident.

