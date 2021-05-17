LPSS dismissal times affected by storms

Lafayette Parish public schools' dismissal times were affected by the storms.

As long as the parish was under a tornado warning, the children sheltered in place.

Here's the first message sent to parents:

"Dear Parents: This is a district-wide message from the Lafayette Parish School System: Lafayette Parish is currently under a tornado warning. As a result, all schools in the Lafayette Parish School System have sheltered in place. Dismissals are being delayed until the warnings are lifted. We will provide further updates."

And here's the message that went out when dismissal began:

"Dear Parents: This is a district-wide update from the Lafayette Parish School System: The tornado warning for Lafayette Parish has been lifted. As a result, all schools in the district will no longer shelter in place and will resume their current schedule. Dismissals will now proceed, so please be aware that students' arrival at home may be delayed. Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this time."

