LPSS: Board members to discuss new stadium for Southside at next meeting

Residents attended the Lafayette Parish School Board meeting Wednesday regarding the building of a football stadium for Southside High School.

During the meeting, board members decided to push back the issue until the next meeting.

We spoke with school board member Mary Morrison of District 1 who said the stadium will be built, but the board needs more time to decide and believes it shouldn't come out of taxpayers' pockets.

"The community should not be paying for a stadium we don't have any in Lafayette Parish that our constituents have paid for. I think that right now it's not quite the right time," said Morrison. I think that we should be given a little bit more time since Southside is a fairly new high school. I'm asking for a little bit more time, but we don't have to put that tax burden on our constituents and the community and we will get it done. We just need a little bit more time."

The agenda was for the formal calling of an election in which voters would decide if a tax should be levied in the Southside High School district. The money raised by the tax would fund bonds to pay for a football stadium for the school.

The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for August 9, 2023.