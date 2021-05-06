LPSS approves COVID-19 relief bonuses for faculty, staff

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School Board approved a COVID-19 Related Recovery and Retention Stipend for faculty and staff at its regular board meeting on Wednesday.

According to a letter to the board from Superintendent Irma Trosclair, the stipend will range from $250 - $2,000 for all full-time and part-time employees for the extra duties that were imposed upon them during the pandemic.

The stipend will be paid to eligible employees as a separate direct deposit payment in June or July.

The funds for the stipend come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund that was part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that was approved by the U.S. Congress in December 2020.

Superintendent Irma Trosclair said, "No doubt this past year has been one filled with challenges for - not some - but all of our employees. Every one of our employees assumed new responsibilities due to COVID-19 in order to maintain a safe learning environment for our students. Our staff members did what was necessary whether that was changing instruction delivery to virtual platforms, taking temperatures, sanitizing desks & facilities, providing drive through meals, running additional bus routes, or developing new processes. This work will not end when schools close in May, but will continue as LPSS employees work to prepare for safe learning in the upcoming school year. I am grateful that our board members recognize these efforts and supported our proposal to allocate funding for this allowable expense."

For more information on the bonuses, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel