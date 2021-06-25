LPSS announces new principals for Carencro Middle and Milton Elementary/ Middle School

The Lafayette Parish School System has announced the appointment of new principals at two Lafayette Parish Schools.

On Friday, the school system announced that Dr. Janet Guerrini was named the new principal at Carencro Middle School.

Amanda Guillory has been selected to serve as principal for Milton Elementary / Milton Middle School, the district’s only K-8 school.

More information on the new principals:

Carencro Middle School

Dr. Janet Guerrini has more than 30 years of combined experience in education as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. Guerrini joins LPSS from Jefferson Parish School System where she served as principal of Bonneville High School. She previously served as principal of Abbeville High School and Kaplan High School, and before that as assistant principal of Lafayette High School from 2005-2013. Under her leadership, Kaplan High School was recognized as an LDOE Top Gains School Honoree three times and an Equity Honoree in 2018. For her success there, she was twice named Vermilion Parish Principal of the Year. Guerrini holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education, both in Physical Education, from Northwestern State University, and earned a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2013.

Milton Elementary/Middle School

Amanda Guillory has been an assistant principal at Youngsville Middle School since 2015, and brings a total of 7 years of administration experience to her new position. She was also a classroom teacher for 8 years in Lafayette and Avoyelles Parishes. This summer she is working as an assistant principal for the Summer Enrichment Program at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. Guillory was an LEF Teacher of the Year Nominee in 2021 and a Superintendent’s Leadership Advisory Panelist in 2020. She earned a Master of Education in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2013 and previously obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from LSU in Alexandria

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel