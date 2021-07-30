LPSS announces new principals at Acadian Middle, S.J. Montgomery Elementary

The Lafayette Parish School System has announced two new principals in the parish.

Dr. Shauna LeBlanc has been named the new principal at S.J. Montgomery Elementary School, following the transfer of the predecessor Roneka Coleman. Dr. LeBlanc has served as the assistant principal at Duson Elementary and L. Leo Judice Elementary. She has also been the Science Specialist at LPSS.

Dr. LeBlanc originally began her career as an 8th grade teacher in Vermilion Parish, until she moved to Lafayette High teaching gifted science for 9 and 1/2 years. She holds a PhD in Leadership and Administration from Capella University as well as a masters of Gifted Education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Brendy White has been named the new principal of Acadian Middle School. Ms. White joins LPSS from Breaux Bridge High School where she served as an assistant principal. Previously she worked in Virginia at Norfolk Public Schools also as an assistant principal.

Ms. White earned her bachelor's degree in Biology at Hampton University and her masters degree in Education Leadership at Regent University in Virginia Beach, VA.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel