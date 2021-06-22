LPSS announces new principal at Acadiana High School

After serving as assistant principal for the last nine years, Layne Edelman has been named the new principal of Acadiana High School.

During her tenure as an assistant principal, Edelman has helped to transform Acadiana High from a “D” to a “B,” and is eager to continue efforts to make it an “A” school.

Prior to her work there, she taught social studies as a classroom teacher at Ovey Comeaux High School for five years. In addition to her work in the school system, Edelman also worked part-time as a human resources officer for the 1/244 Assault Helicopter Battalion of the Louisiana Army National Guard for eight years, achieving the rank of captain.

Edelman is a graduate of Lafayette High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in secondary social studies from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In 2011, she completed a Master of Education Degree in educational leadership through the American College of Education.

