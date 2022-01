LPSS announces graduation schedule for 2022

The graduation schedule for Lafayette Parish public schools has been released.

Graduation will be Thursday May 12 and Thursday May 19 through Saturday May 21. Rehearsals will be Thursday May 19 and Friday May 20.

Here are the schedules for rehearsals and graduations:

Thursday May 12

Early College Academy - time to be determined - at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Thursday May 19

Acadiana High Rehearsal - 8 a.m. - Cajundome

Northside High Rehearsal - 10 a.m. - Cajundome

Southside High Rehearsa l - 12 p.m. - Cajundome

Lafayette High Rehearsal - 2 p.m. - Cajundome

Acadiana High Graduation - 5:30 p.m. - Cajundome

Friday May 20

Comeaux High Rehearsal - 8 a.m. - Cajundome

DTSMA Rehearsal - 10 a.m. - Cajundome

Carencro High - 12 p.m. - Cajundome

Northside High Graduation - 4:30 p.m. - Cajundome

Southside High Graduation - 7:30 p.m. - Cajundome